Driver, 2 others nabbed for diverting 4.7m goods in Ogun

Ogun state Police command has arrested three a driver, Oluwaseyi Oyetunde, and two others; Segun Oluwaseun and Chijoke Ogbu in connection with diversion of goods valued at 4.7 million naira belonging to Hayat Kimya Company.

The arrest was contained in a press statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi and made available to Blueprint in Abeokuta, Sunday.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested following a complaint made at Agbara divisional headquarters by one Oluwatosin Ayodeji, who reported that one Oluwaseyi Oyetunde, a driver to the company loaded goods worth of N4.7 million to be delivered to a customer in Lagos, but since the 24th of August 2021, the said driver has absconded with the goods and the truck.

“Upon the report, the Dpo Agbara division, SP Saleh Dahiru, detailed his crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the driver and the goods.

“The team embarked on intelligence based investigation and traced the driver and the truck to Lagos state where he was promptly arrested with the empty truck.

“On interrogation, the driver confessed that he diverted the goods to other receivers, who bought the goods from him at a giveaway price.

“His confession led the policemen to the shops of the two receivers; Segun Oluwaseun and Chijeoke Ogbu, where parts of the stolen goods were recovered and the two receivers arrested,” the statement reads

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered a full investigation into the case with the view to recovering the remaining stolen goods, and charge the suspects to court for prosecution.