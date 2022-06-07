Driver ‘in soup’ for ‘stabbing’ passenger over N100 fare

A 38-year-old driver, Silas Vincent, was on Tuesday docked in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stabbing his passenger during arguments over transportation fare.

The police charged the defendant, who resides in Goni-gora in Kaduna, with assault and causing grievous hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that, the defendant commited the offence at the Stadium Round About, Ahmadu Hello Way Kaduna on May 28.

According to Leo, a fight ensued between the defendant and one Emmanuel Isaac, over N100 transportation fare.

The prosecutor stated that in the cause of the fight, the defendant removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed the complainant on his shoulder and back.

Leo added that the complainant who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 173 and 284 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until June 28 for hearing. (NAN)

