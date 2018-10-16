Driver jailed for dangerous driving, obstruction

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, yesterday, sentenced a 30-year-old driver, Odey Mathe, to eight weeks in prison for dangerous driving and obstruction of traffic.

Mathew of Dape village pleaded guilty to the charge and was summarily tried and sentenced on the three-count charge of dangerous driving, causing obstruction and driving without driver’s license.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, however, gave the convict an option of N5,000 fine and advised him to be a good citizen in future.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mrs Ukagha Ijeoma, had told the court that on October 3, 2018, a Life Camp Police Station traffic officer, arrested the defendant and brought him to the station.

Ijeoma said that the officer arrested the convict on a public highway along Life Camp Karmo road at about 8:20 am.

She said the defendant had recklessly driven his Mazda 323 car with Registration number AAA 611 XC, and in the process, hindered free passage of persons and vehicles on the public high way.

Ijeoma further told the court that the defendant drove his car in a dangerous manner without consideration of other road users, an eventually losing control of the vehicle, left his lane for the other lane.

She said that in the ensued confusion, the defendant’s car brushed and damaged an oncoming tricycle with registration number LSR 31 DA.

The prosecutor told the court that during interrogation, the convict admitted guilt of the offence but could not produce his driver’s licence.(NAN

