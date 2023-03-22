Drug case: Again, Abba Kyari loses in court

The application requesting to strike out charges against the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has been dismissed by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday.

The presiding judge, Justice Emeka Nwite dismissed the application on the ground that the court has the exclusive right and power to hear drug-related cases as stipulated in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act.

Kyari was charged with others before the court on the conspiracy to deal in 17.55kg of cocaine.

They were also charged with dealing in cocaine without lawful authority; conspiracy to tamper with cocaine and unlawfully tampering with the 21.35kg of cocaine seized from two convicted drug dealers.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

