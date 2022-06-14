Drug deal: Abba Kyari’s co-defendants get 2-years prison terms (VIDEO)

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has convicted and sentenced two co-defendants in a suit filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) against suspended DCP Abba Kyari to two years imprisonment.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a judgment on Tuesday, said having admitted to have committed the offence preferred against them in counts 5, 6 and 7 by the NDLEA, Chibunna Umeibe, and Emeka Ezenwanne, who are 6th and 7th defendants, “are hereby convicted accordingly.”

Justice Nwite sentenced the duo to two years’ imprisonment in each of counts 5, 6 and 7.

The terms he held further shall run concurrently, and would commence from the day the defendants were arrested by the NDLEA.

The two defendants, Umeibe and Ezenwanne, who are 6th and 7th defendants respectively in the matter, it would be recall are the two alleged drug traffickers arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu by the Nigerian police and handed over to the NDLEA.

They had earlier pleaded guilty to five, six and seven counts preferred against them by the anti-narcotic agency.

Counsel to the NDLEA, Sunday Joseph, told Justice Emeka Nwite at the resume hearing that two motions seeking for a plea bargain in respect of Umeibe and Ezenwanne had been filed.

Joseph said the motions, dated June 13, were filed on June 14.

Meanwhile there was no objection from the Lawyer to the two defendants, E. U. Okenyi who aligned with Joseph’s submission.

Similarly, counsel for other defendants, including Kyari, did not oppose the motions.

