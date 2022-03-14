Drug deal: Charges against Kyari, others attract 15-year-jail – NDLEA 

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said the offences for which suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari and four other policemen were charged before a Federal High Court in Abuja attract a minimum of 15 years imprisonment upon conviction.

The NDLEA faulted claim by Kyari that he suffers ill-health and expressed doubt about the authenticity of the medical reports he has so far tendered in court.

The agency cautioned the court against granting Kyari and other defendants in the case bail, alleging that they constitute flight risk and could jump bail if granted one.

The NDLEA stated this in its counter-affidavit it filed in opposition to the bail applications by Kyari and others.

“That the offences the defendants/applicants are being charged with are serious in nature attracting penalties of not less than 15 years imprisonment on conviction.



“Considering the seriousness of the offences, the character of evidence against them and their antecedents of not wanting to submit themselves to investigation and the criminal justice process, as well as the enormous resources at their disposal, there is a strong likelihood of the defendants/applicants taking flight if granted bail.



“One of their accomplices, ASP John Umoru (a.k.a. Too Much Money), has absconded and been declared wanted by the police and is still at large refusing to submit himself to justice.



“The ‘medical report’ attached in paragraph 21 in respect of the 1st applicant (Kyari) is a laboratory test report carried out in 2019.

“Exhibit B (medical report) of the 1st defendant/applicant’s application is dubious,” the NDLEA said.

The defendants had, in their bail applications, claimed among others, ill-health; pledged not interfere with prosecution’s witnesses and assured that they would be available for trial