‘Drug trafficking’: Again, Abba Kyari’s suit suffers setback

The bail application seeking the release of DCP Abba Kyari from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) custody has again suffered a setback.

Consequently, the presiding Judge, Inyang Eden Ekwo of the federal high court has fixed Monday February 28 for hearing.

Parties involved in the suit has also been advised by the court to put their house in order.

The advice followed the failure of appellate counsel to provide the appropriate services as directed by the court at the last sitting.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22, Kyari sought order of court to immediately release him on health ground.

At the last hearing, the Judge directed Kyari’s counsel, Cynthia Ikenna, to put the federal government on notice of the existence of the suit he instituted against it.

But at the resumed hearing on Thursday, the defendant counsel admitted that though the applicant counsel served him with a motion on notice, he was yet to be served with the bail application.

Kyari’s counsel, Cynthia Ikenna, nevertheless insisted that there is proof of service to that effect and prayed the court to confirm the proof of service in the court file.

After hearing out parties in the suit, Justice Ekwo directed the applicant’s counsel to serve Kassa in open court.

DCP Kyari is being held by the NDLEA over his alleged involvement in hard drug trafficking.

Subsequently, Justice Ekwo has stepped down the matter for proper services to be effected.

He has since adjourned till Monday for further hearing.