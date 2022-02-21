‘Drug trafficking’: Court refuses to grant Abba Kyari bail

The detained and suspended deputy commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, Monday, sued the Federal Government over his continued detention by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The matter is before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja

The suit is marked FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22.

In the suit filed by Cynthia Obiajulu Ikenna, Kyari is seeking an order of court to immediately release him on health ground.

He wants the court to admit him to bail in liberal conditions.

Few days ago, Blueprint reported that the suspended DCP was arrested and detained by the NDLEA over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

In her argument, she sought the release of her client pending the determination of the fundamental rights enforcement suit before the court adding: ‘Kyari is diabetic and needs medical attention’

While ruling on the ex-parte application filed along with the suit, Justice Ekwo ordered appellant counsel to put parties on notice.

Ekwo held further: “Upon studying the process of the applicant, I’m of the opinion that the respondent be put on notice to answer.”

After the short ruling, Justice Ekwo who refused to order Kyari’s release adjourned to February 24, 2022 for further hearing.