‘Drug trafficking’: My life in danger, Abba Kyari cries out, pleads for bail

The embattleed Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari, Thursday, pleaded to the Federal High Court in Abuja to release him on bail, saying there was a threat to his life.Kyari is currently facing a drug trafficking charge before Justice Emeka Nwite.

The suspended supercop made the plea at the resume trial through his team of lawyers led by Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN.Kyari told the court that he is feeling unsafe at the Kuje Correctional Center where he presently co-habited with hardened criminals.

While moving for reconsideration of his client’s application, Ikpeazu begged the court to look into the fresh application pending the determination of the charge against him.He argued further that his plea became necessary, considering the nature of assignments he (Kyari) undertook while performing his duties as a police officer.

The defence lawyer added that some of the inmates on remand at the Kuje Correctional Center, were people that Kyari’s team at the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) made their arrest possible.Similarly, he also pleaded that court should okay the release on bail on safety ground three other police officers that are equally on trial over the alleged offence- ACP Sunday J. Ubia, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu.However, the 3rd defendant in the matter, Bawa James, who is an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) did not join them in the application.But countering, the counsel for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Sunday Joseph, urged the court to refuse the bail request by the defendants.Joseph insisted that the matter was originally slated for the review of facts of the case relating to two self-confessed drug traffickers, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwane, who were linked to the suspended DCP, Kyari.Both Umeibe and Ezenwanne, who were cited as 6th and 7th Defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022, were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu while attempting to smuggle cocaine into the country.

Recall that they had during their arraignment on March 7, alongside Kyari, pleaded guilty to the drug trafficking charge.Kyari, who pleaded innocence to the charge against him, had contended that reviewing facts of the case or sentencing Umeibe and Ezenwanne, while his trial is still ongoing, would be prejudicial to him.He further drew attention of the court to the fact that both Umeibe and Ezenwanne were also mentioned in some counts in the charge that involved him and the other accused police officers.The court had in a while ruling on the application on Kyari’s objections, the Judge held that it would go ahead to review facts of the case against Umeibe and Ezenwanne.

At the resumed proceedings, Kyari and his police co-defendants, said they have gone to the Court of Appeal to challenge the ruling.

They further filed a motion for the court to temporarily halt the trial to await the outcome of the appeal, an application that was opposed by the prosecution which accused the defendants of attempting to stay proceeding in a criminal matter. The trial Judge has adjourned the case till June 14 to hear the defendants’ fresh application for bail.

