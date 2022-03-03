‘Drug trafficking’: NDLEA slams 8 charges against Abba Kyari, others

More problems have surfaced for the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, as eight charges have been filed against him and six others over their involvement in alleged drug trafficking.

The charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022 was filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Named as defendants in the charge are four members of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Sunday J. Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu.

Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, who were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu were also listed as defendants.

Blueprint had reported that the federal government less than 24 hours approved the request by the United States of America to extradite the suspended Kyari.

The embattled Supercop is currently enmeshed in alleged $1.1million wire fraud involving Abass Ramon aka Hushpuppi and four others.

This was contained in an application filed before the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

In the charge filed through a team of lawyers led by its Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, Mr. Joseph Sunday, NDLEA accused Kyari and the four other police officers of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in Cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.

The super cop according to the agency was caught on camera handing over $61,400 in cash to compromise its operative.

He was also accused by the NDLEA of tampering with 21.25kg of cocaine unlawfully.