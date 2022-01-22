Drugs: Group tasks security agencies to investigate, prosecute Jaruma

Following the arrest of sex therapist Jaruma in Abuja today over alleged use of hard drugs, a Civil Society group under the aegis of Nigeria Rebirth Group has called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to swing into action immediately by collaborating with the police for investigation.



Addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday, spokesman of the group Joy Ola called on the NDLEA to as a matter of urgency take Jaruma up for medical examination to save the society of her social threat before further damage is done.



Ola said, it is a common knowledge that Jaruma morally debased but a known addict and distributor of the dreaded Pethidine 100mg and 2ml solution which is currently ravaging the lives of our teeming youth populace.



“Without the fear of being termed meddlesome interloper, we make bold to state that as an organization with morality as one of our core values, it is our civic right to call on the relevant authorities to make swift steps to save decent families and the society from a celebrated drug addict and baron”, she said.



Ola who describe the Kayan Mata distributor as a scammer selling fake products to the public, strongly advise her to desist from her scams, drug addiction and uncanny ways so that her life can be better.



Joy who questioned why the healer of marriage could not keep her marriage with her product added that all Nigerian ladies involved with Jaruma’s products must stay away from it is fake and worthless.



Recall that Jaruma was arrested by men of the Nigeria police force in Abuja over the use of drugs.The sex therapist was arrested on Friday evening in Abuja, over alleged use of drugs and publication of fake news. According to sources from the force, she takes hard drugs by injecting substances into her body.