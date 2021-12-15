Drunk police officer in viral video detained – Osun CP



The Osun state police command Wednesday said it has identified and detained its officer that was drunk in a viral video on social media.



The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, in a statement made available to newsmen by the command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, gave the name of the drunkard officer as Sgt Onatunde Joba.



According to the statement, investigation and disciplinary action have commenced and necessary steps would be taken against the erring officer.



“The Osun State Police Command in its continued efforts to rid the Command of all forms of unethical behaviours, unprofessional acts and indiscipline, has identified, arrested and detained the police officer, Sgt Onatunde Joba that was drunk and whose video went viral.”



The Commissioner of Police noted that the officer is already undergoing an Orderly Room Trial at the police command.



He said, “I want to state that the stringent disciplinary action he would face will serve as a deterrent to other officers of his likes, as the command under my watch will not tolerate or condone any act that is capable of tarnishing the image of the Force, or unbecoming of a police officer.”

Related

No tags for this post.