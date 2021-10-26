Dry season farming programme’ll revolutionise agriculture – Nkposong

The managing director of the Cross River Basin Development Authority (CRBD), Bassey Nkposong, has said that the launched dry season farming program was aimed at revolutionising agriculture, ensuring high yields and making weed control less tedious.

Nkposong said this in Ogoja, northern Cross River, while flagging off the 2021 dry season farming calendar.

He described the programme as an attempt to revolutionarise the farming calendar for an all year round engagement of farmers in the catchment areas.

“Apart from ensuring high yield of grains, dry season farming makes weed control less tedious while at the same time reducing disease and pest attack on the crops.

“The CRBDV is interested in ensuring that farmers from its catchment areas realise their full economic potentials as their per –capital income is bound to increase as a result of high demands for their product,” he stated.

In his remarks, the chairman of Ogoja local government area, Emmanuel Ishabor, said farmers in the local government had been given another lifeline with the introduction of the dry season farming. He described Ogoja as the food basket of the state.

The council chairman commended the Cross River Basin Development Authority for choosing Ogoja as a demonstrative hub for the program, adding that the programme would change the fortunes of the farmers in the area.

Some farmers who spoke with our correspondence called on the to setup a farm committee that would interface with farmers with a view to updating the Authority with the challenges and successes of the program.

The event which was attended by community chiefs, women leaders and farmers, also featured the commissioning of a tractor and irrigation facilities for use in the project.