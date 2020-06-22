Operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS), Monday, arraigned a 48-year-old man, Joshua Sayo before an Osun state Magistrate Court, Osogbo, for allegedly defaming the Speaker of Osun state House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye.

The prosecutor, B.O Nweke, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on June 19, 2020 in Osogbo.

He alleged that the defendant did defame the speaker by publishing contemptuous pictures and words on facebook account “Sayo Oki” against him knowing to be false.

The offence, according to the charge sheet, was contrary to section 374(1) (b) and punishable under Section 375 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol. II, laws of Osun state of Nigeria, 2002.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the allegation preferred against him and his counsel, Ibraheem Imran and urged the court to grant him bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Modupe Awodele, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with 2 sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case till July 14, 2020 for hearing.