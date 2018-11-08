DSS arrests suspected killers of Agom Adara

Kaduna State Command of the Department of State Security (DSS) said it has arrested six persons suspected to have kidnapped and killed the Agom Adara, Maiwada Galadima.

The Kaduna state Director of DSS, Mr. Mahmud Ningi made the disclosure yesterday while parading the suspects in his office.

Ningi said :”Recall that on October 19, about 1730 hours near Idon Village in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state, a gang of armed hoodlums blocked the road and were robbing commuters of their

valuables.

“Unfortunately, during the operation, the convoy of the late Galadima, ran into the hoodlums who subsequently abducted the monarch and his wife, Victoria and driver, Timothy Katari. The hoodlums also killed the police orderly, Sgt Isua Clement and one palace guard, Amos

Zamani.”

He noted that three days later, the wife of the Agom Adara was release by the kidnappers, ostensibly because of her deteriorating health condition.

“Subsequently, the kidnappers contacted the family through the monarch’s wife phone lines which was confiscated by the abductors and demanded for N100 million ransom. Unfortunately, despite the continuous negotiation, five days later, on October 26, the royal father was killed by the abductors after receiving N6.850 million from the family,” he said.

According to Ningi, they have been keeping track of the activities of the criminals during the negotiation but could not effect arrest because the safety of the victims was paramount.

He stated that immediately Galadima ‘s body was discovered, the DSS operatives tracked and arrested six members of the syndicate at different locations in Kaduna state.

“During the preliminary interrogation, they made confessional statement about their involvement in the crime.”

He identified the six suspects as Adamu Sani (36), who was arrested on October 31, along Shanono road, Rigasa in Igabi lga of Kaduna state as the mastermind of the operation. Adam Said aged 25 was arrested on October 31 at Soba local government area, he is marked as Boko Haram

member.

Others are Adam Isya, 25, who has been involved in cattle rustling for the past five years; he was invited to participate in the operation by Adamu Saidu. Yusuf Bello, 32, who was arrested on October 29 at

Sakwai, Kachia lga, hosted Saidu and friends when they were planning the operation.

Dahiru Muhammad Bello, 28 who was arrested on October 29 along with his brother, Yusuf Bello. He accommodates the mastermind anytime he visits.

Mohammed Aminu is a member of the syndicate and supplier, he was arrested on November 5 and he led the operatives to his accomplice in Plateau state where eight locally made Dane guns were recovered.

However because of jurisdiction, the accomplices and recovered weapons have been handed over to Plateau state command of the DSS for further investigation

