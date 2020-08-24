DSS confirms 2 personnel killed in clash with IPOB in Enugu



The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that two of its personnel lost their lives following an attack by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Emene, Enugu state, while on patrol.

The DSS Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a press statement, Sunday in Abuja.



The statement read in part: “The DSS wishes to inform the public that its patrol team was, today, August 23, 2020, attacked in Emene, Enugu state, by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“The Service lost two personnel in what was clearly an unprovoked violent attack launched by IPOB on the team.



“The Service hereby condoles with families of the departed officers and also prays for the repose of their souls.

“However, all measures have been put in place to ensure that their killers and everyone involved in this dastardly act are promptly apprehended and brought to justice. Consequently, a full scale investigation will be carried out with regard to the incident.”



Afunanya further stated that: “The Service reaffirms its commitment to assiduously work with other security agencies to maintain public safety and order. It, therefore urges law abiding citizens and residents to go about their normal businesses without fear.”