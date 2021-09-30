DSS denies involvement in Dr. Akunyili’s murder



The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied involvement in the murder of the husband of late Director General, Nigeria Drug Food Enforcement Administration Agwncu (NAFDAC), Prof Dora Akunyilo.

Dr Chike Akunyili, was shot and killed at Umuoji in Idemili North LGA of Anambra state, Tuesday evening, hours after attending an event at Onitsha, where the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA) honoured his wife posthumously.

DSS Public Relations Officer, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a press statement , in Abuja late on Wednesday, noted: “The attention of the DSS has been drawn to an allegation that its operatives killed Dr. Chike Akunyili.



“Also, the service was alerted to a social media video claiming that the “Nigerian DSS” murdered security escorts at Nkpor, Anambra State on September 28, 2021..

“The service hereby denies these allegations and wishes to clearly state that they are spurious and illogical.”There was no basis for the DSS to kill the Medical Doctor and/or fellow law enforcement agents. The Service cherishes life and believes in the rule of law…

“The public should therefore be wary of the false narratives by those desirous of using it (the Service) to cover up their heinous acts. The operations of these hostile elements are already well known in the public space and to the discerning. .”Moreover, their desperate effort to divert attention or deploy reverse psychology to deceive unsuspecting members of the public has become a stock in trade that has defined their patterns and trends. It is a matter of time before the law will catch up with them.”Afunanya further stated, “Meanwhile, the Service and sister agencies will not relent in tracking down those behind the breakdown of law and order in parts of the country with a view to bringing them to justice.”