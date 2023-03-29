DSS exposes politicians plotting interim government, against Tinubu’s swearing-in

The Department of State Services (DSS), Wednesday, confirmed speculation in some quarters of plot by some politicians to destabilise the country leading to establishment of an interim national government.

The Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, last alleged that the scarcity of naira notes was part of the plots to disrupt the 2023 general elections in order to ensure the emergence of an interim government.

El-Rufai’s broadcast

followed a national broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari, earlier in the day, limiting the legal tender status of old notes to only N200 amount.

The state governor claimed the cash scarcity in the country was not unconnected with the efforts to ensure that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, loses the election.

He further claimed in the broadcast that: “It is important for the people of Kaduna state, and indeed Nigeria, to know that contrary to the public pronouncements and apparent good intentions, this policy was conceived and sold to the President by officials who completely lost out in the Governorship and Presidential Primaries of the APC in June 2022.

“Once Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerged as the candidate in June 2022, and subsequently did not pick one of them as his running mate, this currency redesign policy was conceived to ensure that the APC presidential candidate is deprived of what they alleged is a humongous war chest.

“They also sought to achieve any one or more of following objectives: Create a nationwide shortage of cash so that citizens are incited to vote against APC candidates across the board resulting in massive losses for the party in all the elections.

“Ensure that the cash crunch is so serious, along with the contrived and enduring fuel shortage existing since September 2022, that the 2023 Elections do not hold at all, leading to an Interim National Government to be led by a retired Army General.”

However, the DSS in a press statement by it’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr Peter Afunanya, confirmed that the plot was on despite the successful conclusion of the 2023 general elections.

The statement disclosed that, “The DSS has identified some key players in the plot for an Interim Government in Nigeria.”

According to the spokesperson, “The Service considers the plot, being pursued by these entrenched interests, as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

“The illegality is totally unacceptable in a democracy and to the peace loving Nigerians. This is even more so that the machination is taking place after the peaceful conduct of the elections in most parts of the country.”

He further disclosed that, “The planners, in their many meetings, have weighed various options, which include, among others, to sponsor endless violent mass protests in major cities to warrant a declaration of State of Emergency.

“Another is to obtain frivolous court injunctions to forestall the inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses at the Federal and State levels.”

Afunanya assured thay, “The DSS supports the President and Commander-in-Chief in his avowed commitment to a hitch-free handover and will assiduously work in this direction.

“It also supports the Presidential Transition Council and such other related bodies in the States. It will collaborate with them and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure seamless inaugurations come May 29, 2023.

“Consequently, the Service strongly warns those organising to thwart democracy in the country to retract from their devious schemes and orchestrations.

“Stakeholders, notably judicial authorities, media and the Civil Society, are enjoined to be watchful and cautious to avoid being used as instruments to subvert peace and stability of the nation.

“While its monitoring continues, the DSS will not hesitate to take decisive and necessary legal steps against these misguided elements to frustrate their obnoxious intentions.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

