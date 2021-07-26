DSS fails to produce Nnamdi Kanu, Court adjourns trial

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja, Monday, ordered the federal government to produce the acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to face his trial.

Contrary to earlier report, the convoy of the DSS operatives and security officials was a decoy in disguise that Kanu was brought to court.

While some section of the media argued that Kanu was in court but was kept in solitary, others insisted that he was deliberately left in DSS custody, citing the Judges vacation as an excuse.

When the matter was eventually called around 11.12am, lead counsel to the prosecution, Mr M. B. Abubakar, informed the court that the case is for hearing, lamenting however that the defendant was yet to be produced in court by the Department of State Service (DSS),.

They then at that point indicated their readiness to proceed.

They hinged their arguments on the fact that the court has commenced vacation and Justice Binta Nyako was not one of the vacation judges.

Reacting, Kanu’s lawyer, Mr ifeanyi Ejiofor, informed the court of an application he filed seeking the transfer of Kanu from DSS custody to correctional center.

Responding, trial judge held that trial of Kanu cannot proceed in the absence of Kanu, having been arrested and brought into the country. The judge insisted that Kanu must physically be brought to court since he is now available to face his trial.

The court urged the prosecutor to ensure that Kanu be brought to court to witness his trial.

