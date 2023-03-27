DSS intercepts criminal gangs, recover arms 

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said its operatives have intercepted criminal gangs across the country as well as recovered arms.

The service in a press statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr Peter Afunanya, stated, “DSS hereby informs the public that it carried out a joint operation with sister security agencies in Kogi state on March 26, 2023. During the operation, the security team intercepted a six man criminal gang at Gegu Beki, along the Lokoja-Abuja Road.

“While the gang include Col. A.U. Suleiman (retd.), Barr. MK Aminu, Kabir Abdullahi, Isah Umar, Kadir Echi, and Adama Abdulkarim; items recovered from the members are: one pump action rifle; four catridges; one AK47 empty shell and the sum of N11,030.

“Yesterday, March 25, 2023, Service operatives apprehended 20-year-old suspected notorious kidnapper, Haruna Adamu at Fotta village in Gombi LGA, Adamawa state. At the point of arrest, one 1 AK-47 rifle, one magazine and four rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered from the suspect.”

He said similarly, on 23rd March, 23, 2023, one Aminu Ibrahim, a suspected gunrunner was arrested along Kubwa Expressway, Abuja by the service operatives while on his way from Nasarawa state to deliver 432 rounds of 7.62 x39mm caliber ammunition concealed in a four litre gallon of palm oil to a bandit in Niger state. The sum of N21, 400 was also recovered from the suspect.”

The spokesperson said: “Earlier on 22nd March, 2023, Babangida Ibrahim, an arms courier to bandits in Zamfara state was apprehended along Bukuru in Jos South LGA, Plateau state. Recovered from him were 468 rounds and N21, 090.”

He said all the suspects have been taken into custody and will be prosecuted accordingly.

