DSS nabs IS bomb maker in Adamawa, recovers 8 AK 47 rifles

The Department of State Service has arrested a bomb making expert with affiliation to the Islamic State (IS).

Similarly, the Service also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from suspected kidnap kingpins, who had been terrorising parts of Kaduna and Katsina states as well as other parts of the country.

DSS revealed this in a statement by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, yesterday in Abuja.

He said the arrest of the suspects followed its collaboration with the military to comb suspected hideouts of the malevolent elements.

Afunaya said the raid, which followed the abduction and killing of the traditional ruler of Adara Chiefdom, HRH Maiwada GALADIMA, in Kaduna state.

It read in part: “Relative peace has since returned to Kaduna State after the disturbances that followed his violent abduction and gruesome murder of the traditional ruler in Kaduna state.

“It is to be noted that concerted efforts are being made to address the resurgence of organised criminal activities in the North-West.”

According to the spokesperson, “on October 25, 2018, in Riga Chikun, Kaduna state, five members of a dreaded kidnap gang whose operations span between Kaduna and Katsina states, were apprehended.

“They are: Isa AHMADU, gang leader, Suleiman UMAR, ransom negotiator, Ibrahim MALLAM, Ishaku SAIDU aka ISHE, and MANSUR (Mallam).

“After a preliminary investigation, the group’s hideout in Katsina state was raided. This led to the arrest of two other members of the group namely: Muhammadu IBRAHIM and Muhammed ISA.”

He further said, “earlier, on October 19, 2018, Sirajo IBRAHIM, a suspected infamous kidnapper was arrested at Hayin Danmni, Igabi LGA of the state.

“On October 30, 2018, at Sainyinan Dani, Yabo LGA, Sokoto state, the duo of Abubakar UMAR and Suleiman SANI were arrested for gun running.

“Between October 11 and 12, 2018, suspected armed bandits, operating in and around Zamfara state, were also arrested in Bakura, Tsafe and Bungudu LGAs of the state. Those arrested were Dan-Alhaji DAN-MINERI, Yusuf KHALIF and MUSA (Mallam).

“On November 5, 2018, the tactical team of the Service, in collaboration with the military, arrested Muhammed AMINU, a suspected gunrunner and his accomplice, Dare OKUNWOLA aka Boda, at Lere LGA and Agindi, Jos in Kaduna and Plateau states respectively. During a search of OKUNWOLA’s residence, several ammunitions and eight AK-47 rifles were recovered.

“On the same date, in Toungo LGA, Adamawa State, Abbas ABUBAKAR (aka SAMBO), a suspected Improvised Explosives Device (IED) expert for the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) was apprehended.

“Other arrests were those made on October 15, 2018, at North Bank, Makurdi, Benue state, where renowned cultists, Yakubu MOHAMMED and Joseph ANDOAASIN, were apprehended. Cartridges and a locally made pistol were recovered from them.

“Also on the same date, at Ikot Akpan Idem, Ukanafun LGA, Akwa Ibom State, Otu EKONG, a serial kidnapper was arrested. At the start of October, the trio of Abdulhamid ISA, Adamu ADAGIRI and Nuhu AHMED, who are members of a kidnap gang that operates between Kogi and Edo states, were arrested in the state.”

“Investigations have so far uncovered leads that will enable the Service and other sister agencies to address the menace of kidnapping in the country. Suspects will be prosecuted in accordance with the law,” he added.

While assuring the public that the tempo of these operations will not only be sustained, but strengthened for greater impact on the well, the Service enjoined everyone to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and avail them useful information that would assist them carry out necessary operations that would guarantee peace especially as the yuletide approaches.

