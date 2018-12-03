DSS nabs woman for ‘impersonating’ Aisha Buhari, Kogi gov’s wife

Department of State Services ( DSS) has said that it has apprehended one Amina Mohammed aka Justina Oluoha and Amina Villa, for allegedly impersonating the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari and the Wife of Kogi state Governor, Rashida Bello.

DSS, Public Relations Officer, Mr Peter Afunanya, disclosed this while addressing journalists on the arrest of the suspect, yesterday, at the service headquarters in Abuja.

Afunnaya said that Amina had, “an unauthorised access to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa and used the office of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, to engage in a fraudulent act.”

He said that the suspect had adopted various names and used the same false identities to defraud several unsuspecting persons before she was discovered.

“Amina Mohammed also known as Justina Oluoha and Amina Villa had on November 22, 2017, paraded herself as the First Lady of Kogi state. She used the false identity to evade protocol and scrutiny thus gaining access into the Villa and particularly the residence of the First Lady and Wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari.

“She took advantage of the fact that personalities as first ladies, ministers and certain categories of officials are not taken through rigorous protocol and security checks at the Villa posts.

“What may surprise you is that Amina, whose phone number is registered with the name Amina Villa had on the said date invited one Dr Alexander Chika Okafor aka Chicason into the Villa, wherein she made him believe the invitation was at the instance of the first lady.”

"She used the false identity to evade protocol and scrutiny, thus gaining unauthorised access into the villa and particularly the residence of Mrs Buhari.

“She took advantage of the fact that personalities as First Ladies, ministers and certain categories of officials are not taken through rigorous protocol and security checks at the villa posts,” he said.

Affunanya said that: “Investigation revealed that the first lady was away on lesser Hajj and not in the villa during the period.”

According to him, “Dr. Okafor had complained that he was fleeced over N150 million in respect of a Court of Appeal property Lagos, which Amina promised to help him buy through the first lady.

“The property was said to have been part of those under the presidential implementation committee on lease of government property.”

Speaking further the spokesperson said that: “Investigation has shown that this unholy enterprise is not to the knowledge of the first lady. What Amina simply did was to use the first lady’s name and office as bail to lure and defraud victims.”

He advised members of the public to be wary of individuals and groups who used names and offices of high government officials to defraud them.

Speaking to journalist after initially refusing to be captured on camera, the suspect alleged that the some top government officials including former Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and a sister to the first lady, who she identified as Mariyatu, were involved in were also involved.

She claimed that Okafor had been buying property from the committee for a long time and alleged that he was also aware that bribes were paid to the directors and other government officials before one could buy the property.

