DSS, NSCDC, NDLEA, others storm Police command for adequate security in Lagos  

Nigerian security agencies including Directorate of Security Services (DSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC ) as well as National Drug Laws and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA ) and others have stormed the Lagos State Police Command Saturday to provide adequate security for both the electorates and members of public in Lagos.

Addressing the newsmen at the Command’s office, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa said that the Force has identified the lapses after the presidential and National Assembly elections and would make amend during today’s election.

CP said that the preparedness of the elections was no longer business as usual as all lapses experienced during the last election have been properly taken care of.

According to him, there is adequate and massive deployment of Police and all operatives of sister agencies all through the State .

“That is why you can see large number of policemen, Military, Customs, NDLEA, Road Safety, NSCDC, and the DSS. I want to assure citizens and Electorates of their safety as we are battle ready for the elections. We have deployed officers and men to areas where there were problems during the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.We have equally deployed our men to flash points and areas we suspect that there maybe problems.

“That’s why we are appealing to electorates to come out and vote the candidates of their choices, because adequate security have been provided, we would protect you, you shouldn’t be intimidated or threatened by anyone.

“We are equally warning hoodlums, political thugs, and those threatening people to stay clear of the streets of Lagos;polling units,and electorates as any attempt to flout our order, will not go down well with tham as they will face the wrath of the police. We will not only arrest them, but we shall prosecute them to a logical conclusion.” CP stated.

On the viral videos of people threatening electorates, he said that the police wer seriously investigating and would brief the public after the investigation, those who are found capable would be prosecuted.

“We would create a space that is confidently good for the electorates to vote. And the electoral adversaries who think the only way to advance their political affiliation is to threatened others to create fear, we have very strong force to deal with them, we would identified them and isolate them wherever they are and bring them to justice.

“Be law abiding, we would be friendly with them, if they do otherwise we would also deal with them decisivel.”

