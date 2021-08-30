DSS releases 8 of Igboho’s 12 aides

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday released eight of the 12 aides to Yoruba Nation secessionist agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Igboho.

SSS operatives had arrested all the 12 aides at the Ibadan, Oyo state home of Mr Adeyemo on July 1.

The agency had adamantly continued to detain the detainees despite the bail granted them by the Federal High Court in Abuja on August 4.

The release of eight of the 12 detainees on Monday comes barely after the expiration of the 48 hours ultimatum issued by their lawyer to the DSS Director-General, Yusuf Bichi, to release them or risk being jailed for contempt.

“Such blatant disregard for, and contemptuous, spiteful and insolent disrespect for an order of court if allowed to fester would undermine the very integrity of the court,” said Pelumi Olajengbesi, the detainees’ lawyer, on Friday.

The SSS has not offered any explanation for releasing only eight out of the 12 detainees who have all met their bail conditions.

It will be recalled that the agency had filed an application for the Federal High Court in Abuja to reverse the bail granted four of the detainees.

It, however, later withdrew the application, saying it would pursue its objection to the bail granted the four persons at the Court of Appeal.

Meanwhile, an interim order restraining the Department of State Services, and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), from arresting, killing, or harassing Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, was Monday extended by an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan.

Adeyemo’s lead counsel, Yomi Aliyu (SAN), confirmed the development to newsmen after the ruling on Monday.

The activist had through his counsel approached the court and filed an originating summons alongside an application praying the court to stop the DSS and the AGF from arresting him.

He is also seeking N5 billion damages for the destruction of his house and cars.

Igboho, wanted by the DSS, has been in detention in Cotonou, Benin Republic, since July 19, 2021, when he was arrested at an airport as he tried to board a Germany-bound flight.

At the resumed hearing, the presiding Judge, Justice Ladiran Akintola also extended the order stopping the DSS and AGF from freezing Igboho’s accounts.

This medium reports that the embattled activist who is currently facing trial in Cotonou, Benin Republic, is still in the custody of the Benonoise authority.