DSS search Tukur Mamu’s Kaduna residence, office

The Department of State Service (DSS) has searched the residence of Malam Tukur Mamu, the detained publisher of Kaduna-based Desert Herald and media consultant to Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who withdrew as one of the negotiators between the terrorists that attacked the March 28 Abuja-Kaduna bound AK-9 train passengers.

Blueprint learned from a close source that the DSS personnel stormed Mamu’s residence and the office at about 12:30 am on Thursday.

The source said, no fewer than 50 heavily armed operatives in Toyota Hilux, Toyota Highlander as well as military vehicles raided both the residence and office.

“The heavily armed operatives came and they searched everywhere both at the residence and his office but nothing suspicious was found during the operation that started at about 12.30am.

“Over 50 of them came in, fully armed with sophisticated weapons in Army vehicles, Toyota Hilux, and Toyota Highlander.

“Two wives that were with him were returned but his two sons, Faisal and Ibrahim are still with him in detention.

“They seized our phones and laptops computers,” the source said.

