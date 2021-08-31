DSS uncovers plans for negative media campaign against service

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said it uncovered plans by some individuals to undertake negative media campaign against the service. .

DSS Spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, made this know in a press statement, late Tuesday night.



The statement read in apart, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to plans by some subversive groups and individuals to undertake a negative media campaign against the Service.



“The aim is to further use fake news, propaganda and malicious narratives through sponsored articles, among others, to undermine it.

“The Service has steadily monitored these activities, their perpetrators and therefore wish to inform the public to disregard the emerging trends and patterns.”



The service reassured of its commitment to the discharge of its mandate, adding that, “It will not be distracted or silenced. Those engaged in the deliberate efforts to run it down are however, advised to desist from doing so or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.”

