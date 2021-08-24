DSS urges court to cancel bail granted 4 Igboho’s aides

The Department of State Security (DSS) has asked the Federal High Court Abuja, to cancel the bail granted four of the 12 detained aides of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, (aka Sunday Igboho).

The agency made the new plea in a fresh application. When the matter was called, Tuesday, counsel to the DSS, Idowu Awo told the court that the agency was withdrawing an earlier application seeking to nullify the bail granted to the four.

The DSS had approached the court on August 9 with a motion seeking to nullify the bail granted to the four in order to keep them detained for further investigation.

The DSS claimed that the four namely: Amudat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Oyetunji, and Bamidele Sunday, had greater involvement in the alleged arm stockpiling charge leveled against them.

He noted that since he had filed a notice of appeal against the bail granted the four detainees, he would prefer to pursue the appeal at the appellate court.

Since there was no objection from counsel to the detainees, Adebayo and following the withdrawal of the application, Justice Obiora Egwuatu consequently struck out the motion.

While giving further explanations on the delay in releasing the detainees, Awo said the release order of the four had been signed since they had perfected their bail conditions, expressing optimism that the DSS would release them upon receiving the release order.