Duke laments north’s under development

The presidential flag bearer of the Social Democratic party [SDP]
Dr. Donal Duke has expressed concern that despite its large
population , high human and natural resources , the northern was still
lagging behind in terms of economic and social development.
The Presidential candidate made the remarks at the Malam Amini Kano
International Airport while briefing newsmen on the reason of his
visit to Kano and Jigawa states on Sunday.
Duke who spoke through the Jigawa party’s chairman, Hon. Abba Anas
Adamu , said he paid a personal visit to his running mate, Dr.
Junaid Muhammad where he discussed extensively with him and SDP
officials of Kano , Jigawa and other neighbouring states on the
affairs of the party as well as the incoming 2019 general elections.
Dr. Duke stated that despite the position of the north in political
diagram of Nigeria with abundance potentialities across the region, it
is still crawling economically.
The presidential flag bearer stated that if Nigerians especially
the Northerners gave the mandate to lead the Country during the up
coming general elections n 2019 , he will definitely change the
trend and make Northern Nigeria a pace setter in the areas of
education, health sector, economy and over all infrasture
development within his first tenure .
He thiswa why he chose his running mate Dr. Juniad Muhammad a rknown
politician from kano state , the core North who will assist him in
forging Nigeria ahead.
He noted that both the PDP and APC have messed up the Country and
left Nigrians in abject poverty, insecurity ,economic woes among
others pledging that if he is elected president of the Federal
Republic of Nigeria , he will turn things around within a short time
possible.
