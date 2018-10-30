Duke laments north’s under development

The presidential flag bearer of the Social Democratic party [SDP]

Dr. Donal Duke has expressed concern that despite its large

population , high human and natural resources , the northern was still

lagging behind in terms of economic and social development.

The Presidential candidate made the remarks at the Malam Amini Kano

International Airport while briefing newsmen on the reason of his

visit to Kano and Jigawa states on Sunday.

Duke who spoke through the Jigawa party’s chairman, Hon. Abba Anas

Adamu , said he paid a personal visit to his running mate, Dr.

Junaid Muhammad where he discussed extensively with him and SDP

officials of Kano , Jigawa and other neighbouring states on the

affairs of the party as well as the incoming 2019 general elections.

Dr. Duke stated that despite the position of the north in political

diagram of Nigeria with abundance potentialities across the region, it

is still crawling economically.

The presidential flag bearer stated that if Nigerians especially

the Northerners gave the mandate to lead the Country during the up

coming general elections n 2019 , he will definitely change the

trend and make Northern Nigeria a pace setter in the areas of

education, health sector, economy and over all infrasture

development within his first tenure .

He thiswa why he chose his running mate Dr. Juniad Muhammad a rknown

politician from kano state , the core North who will assist him in

forging Nigeria ahead.

He noted that both the PDP and APC have messed up the Country and

left Nigrians in abject poverty, insecurity ,economic woes among

others pledging that if he is elected president of the Federal

Republic of Nigeria , he will turn things around within a short time

possible.

