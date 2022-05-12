Dukia Gold, Philoro sign agreement to deepen precious metals value chain

Dukia Gold & Precious Metals Refining Co. Ltd Nigeria and Philoro Global Trading AG Switzerland, have signed an agreement on the sidelines of the Investing in African Mining Indaba taking place in Capetown, to collaborate in the development of the precious metals small scale and artisanal gold mining value chain.

The agreement which was endorsed by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development will deepen participation in the extractive industry as well as consolidate strategies in the development of programmes needed to exploit the expected benefits in the sector.

Speaking at the event, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive Director Dukia Gold, Paul Beesley said the objective of the “Working Together Agreement”, is to bring about the establishment of a Precious Metals Trading program centered in Nigeria to service and support the Nigerian market and potentially use it as a basis to offer similar products to other African Markets.

Besides, he said the partnership would assist in developing finance and technical support solutions to unlock Dukia Gold’s responsible sourcing of Dore’ strategies, including evaluation and development of new projects and supporting Small scale and Artisanal mining programmes.

The partnership, he said, will strengthen and expand the Dukia Gold Precious Metals Refinery in support of the goal of being able to aggregate gold doré from third-party sources in Nigeria and across West Africa. He said the ultimate target is to produce world class Good Delivery Bars and Coins.

He said:” Our commitment to work together with Dukia Gold will further promote and develop other important and relevant opportunities in the Precious Metals value chain in Nigeria and West Africa, through skills and knowledge transfer, capacity and capability building and the institution of beneficial engagements with host communities.

“These are challenging objectives, but we are confident that with the right relationships and working within the right enabling environment we can achieve these and more.

“Together with Philoro Global Trading AG, Switzerland, we are embarking on a long-term relationship and will use our combined successes to build and showcase what is possible. These incremental victories then will form the basis for encouraging further expansion of the vision through definitive commitments with other global entities whose capabilities will further add to a more sustainable Precious Metals Mining, Refining & Trading supply chain in Nigeria.”

Dukia Gold is listed on the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) and licensed to trade Good Delivery Gold products on the LCFE, thus making gold available for purchase and investment by Nigerians on the floor of the Exchange, while Heritage bank is the main-driver and settlement of the gold eco-system in Nigeria.

Also speaking at the event, Mr Rudolf Brenner the President of Philoro said the company was delighted to expand its presence and global vision in Africa through its partnership with the Nigerian company Dukia Gold.

Mr Brenner said:” We at Philoro are thus delighted to expand our presence and actualisation of our global vision and objectives in Africa and particularly Nigeria through this Working Together Agreement with Dukia Gold and other identified stakeholders in the “Mines to Market ” initiative.

The support which Dukia Gold has received from, and the commitment of the Minister and the top echelon of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to the development of the mining sector in Nigeria are even more reassuring to our further engagements into the African continent.

“Today’s signing is a milestone, but we believe is only a first step in a long relationship between the parties. The presence of the Minister and indeed the ambiance of this gathering sends a positive message, that Nigeria is a mining investment destination.

“This is important for what this represents to all concerned. The collaboration between the two companies shows what is possible when you bring together open minds in an enabling environment.

The teams have been working between Lagos, Abuja, London, Zurich, Vienna and Johannesburg to develop solutions that will benefit Nigeria, Nigerians, Dukia Gold and philoro Global. It is a true success story in the making about the value of diversity.

“We have 18 offices across Europe that together with corporate clients, represents sales of roughly 20 tonnes of gold, generating approximately 1.7 bn Euros in revenue per annum. Our mission is to provide our customers with a wide range of investment grade precious metals products that

will ensure their prosperity.”

In a general remark on the signing of the agreement, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite thanked everyone and commented that we just witnessed the signing Ceremony of a Working Together Agreement, the signature is quite a simple affair but its significance goes beyond this room.

The Minister said: “this is a fundamental major step towards trading of gold and gold products in Nigeria. Dukia Gold has been a frontier company blazing trails where other people have not been. They have done so much to try and bring the value chain in the gold business, gold assets to ordinary Nigerians. This will further deepen that with Philoro and its experience in this industry, Nigeria will have access to gold assets for investment”.

“In this day of instability in currencies and volatility all over the world, gold being a safe haven does not have to be the exclusive of the wealthy, rich. Nigerians can buy gold coins which they can keep and invest on and trade. We are all part of this epoch-making event and I’m happy that we are all here today to witness this symbolic signing ceremony, I hope to see them grow as this business grows and we can all look back some 10 years later and see how far we have come from this simple ceremony”, he added.

According to the Minister: “This strategic business relationship between Philoro and Dukia (“Friend of Gold Assets”) will lead to the Definitive Actualisation of Critical Precious Metals Value Chain opportunities and projects in Nigeria and across West African countries.

“Dukia Gold and Philoro are both driven by highly motivated pioneers who have taken up the risks of giving investment in Gold in Nigeria the seriousness it deserves.

