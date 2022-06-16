Dumebi: Mission to rescue Nigeria



No doubt, there’s time and season for everything under the sun so says King Solomon or Suleiman in Islam.. To King Solomon, the wisest man to have ever existed on the planet earth, there’s time to be born, time to die, time to laugh and time to cry, etc.. In all standard, even without hearing from soothsayers, our dearest country, Nigeria, at the moment is going through the most difficult time since her independence from the hands of the colonial masters on October 1, 1960.

So, without mincing words, Nigeria needs a capable hand, a technocrat with a heart of gold and passion to rescue Nigeria to avoid total collapse of the ship carrying the country.. And my happiness is that, the just concluded presidential primaries elections of all the political parties have indeed given every Nigerian that is of voting age great opportunity to keenly scrutinise the presidential flag bearers of the various political parties and choose someone with great passion, blessed and highly equipped with capacity to guarantee better life for every Nigerian in order to help rescue Nigeria from the abyss of a failed state.

Therefore, based on the evaluation carried out by millions of Nigerians and groups of respected political and leadership analysts, it has come to our knowledge that the most capable hand that every Nigerian should rally round to rescue Nigeria and pilot its affairs as president as preparations for the next general elections in get to its crescendo, is no any other person than Dr Dumebi Kachukwu, a business mogul, erudite scholar, political juggernaut and a humble, detribalised and extremely intelligent Nigerian who has made a lot of positive impact on the lives of many Nigerians across borders, irrespective of political affiliation, ethnicity, religious inclinations.

Of course, some people who may not have heard much about Dr. Dumebi Kachukwu, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), may describe this article as nothing but a mere praise singing. Well, they may be right with their assertion, however in view of the facts that the crises Nigeria is going through right now are far beyond putting it on theoretical ground but, require urgent actions. However, I will like to crave their indulgence to patiently read through this analysis. I know the poor economy and the high insecurity in Nigeria are even enough to make some citizens to deny being Nigerians.

Nevertheless, they should know that Dr. Kachukwu is not like them. The only way to know Kachukwu is to love him because, he’s an epitome of kindness, humility, generosity, benevolence and God-fearing.

Lest I forget, I cannot continue to write about the Rescue Nigeria Movement without first giving a brief historical background of what led to the current tortoise movement of the affairs of Nigeria. After independence, expectations were high from those that took over the affairs of Nigeria. This was It was because, our national leaders then had all the required leadership prowess to pilot the affairs of Nigeria, as they fought against white rule and triumphed. I am talking about our great nationalists of blessed memory like Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Alhaji Aminu Kano, Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Anthony Enahoro, Obafemi Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello, etc.

Of course, some of them like Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa assumed position as prime minister, Azikiwe became the first executive president and Awolowo and others as premier of their various regions with capacities, dreams, visions and passions to continue with the solid developmental foundations put in place by the colonial masters to give Nigeria the best leadership across borders.

But, as time progresses, coupled with some satanic and disgruntled Nigerians who have unquenchable appetite and quest for materialism, the dreams and visions of our freedom fighters began to die, leading to infighting and eventual military intervention. And as envisaged by the colonial masters, the military intervention paved way for sentimental leadership as well as religion, ethnicity and political affiliations.

The negative effects of the coup that toppled the Tafawa Balewa and Nnamdi Azikiwe led government was what angered the likes of late Colonel Ojukwu to declare Republic of Biafra. The aftermath of the war no doubt derailed the fantastic visions and dreams of freedom fighters from physical manifestations. Since then, Nigeria has never had it good with the leadership of the country. It ha been from one leadership colossal failure to another coupled with mass looting of the country’s wealth, unnecessary hate, killings and divisions among the tribes, and religion as a result of poor leadership.

In this connection, a good public affairs analyst will be right to demand whether we should continue to wallow in problems orchestrated by past and present leaders of Nigeria. Of course, we cannot continue to wallow in it. We have to move on. Yes, our past and present leaders have failed us woefully. Nevertheless, we have to put ourselves together to rescue Nigeria because, a better Nigeria shall definitely make every Nigerian better and we cannot have a better Nigeria until we all rise to speak with one voice by putting aside political affiliations, ethnicity, and religious biases to rally round Dr Kachukwu to rescue Nigeria from total collapse.

Besides, most countries that are today referred to as developed countries somehow went through a lot of challenges. But, their unrelentless efforts and determination made them to put behind their pains and collectively rescued their countries. If those countries can become great, no doubt Nigeria Rescue Movement shall be successful to place Nigeria on the map of the developed countries.

Therefore, this is not the time for citizens to lay blame on the past and present leaders of Nigeria, having failed in all indices of development. We should forget about their errors and wake up to Rescue Nigeria with the presidential candidate of ADC Dr Dumebi Kachukwu, a philanthropist and nationalist with great passion to deploy his wealth of knowledge and resources to mobilise Nigerians across borders to rescue Nigeria from total collapse.

Indeed, Nigeria needs a good captain at this crucial point else, the ship containing every Nigerian will sink deep into the Atlantic Ocean and then, it will be too late and even too difficult to employ professionals to rescue it. It’s time for us to wake up from our slumber, team up with Dr Kachukwu to rescue Nigeria. There’s no better time and opportunity than now that the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari is doing his last tenure So, with Dr Kachukwu the Rescue Nigeria Movement mission is certain and must be accomplished.

Edache is an Abuja based media consultant and public affairs analyst

