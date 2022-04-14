Dumto: Flown away at noontime 

The death of Engineer Dumto Aniete Chukwuemeka on March 8, 2022, appeared too strange to be true. After his marriage was blessed with twins, he, no doubt, looked forward and more determined to play the good father and provide for his family. I could not come to terms with the death of a man who had longed and prayed for more children. Yes, he was sick, but many before him had been ill and finally got over their health challenges. His case, I thought, was no different.

I got to know him some years ago in Abuja and instantly considered him a family friend. Married to someone I refer to as ‘Aunty Sheila’ whom I first came in contact with during the years of teaching at the Kaduna State Polytechnic Zaria, the man I often called Oga Dumto was by all standards a good man who demonstrated kindness and understanding to all.

I watched him closely at the hospital where his wife had delivered twins. He was so happy that his countenance shone the brightest at the arrival of the twins, Asher and Alicia. He was so happy that we all thought that he would be around for a long time to see this bundle of joy grow into adulthood.

Such was the dream of a struggling father who left nothing to chance in taking care of his family. As his wife rightly noted in her tribute: “To me, you were Dumto, My adorable Husband, my DESIRE, the love of my life, my teacher, my father, my best friend, soul mate, a confidant of unmatchable loyalty, who unlocked so effortlessly the ultimate compassion in me.

“Sleep felt so good and peaceful just because I was beside you. Nowhere else did I feel safer. You were my human fortress. The Lion who never took his dotting eyes off his lioness and Cubs. Readily lying in wait, in defense of his most treasured asset, his family!”

A compassionate husband and father who left no stone unturned to provide for his family, the man who served both God and man the epitome of compassion, as his wife recalls: “I never met a man as kind and compassionate. Being a channel of succour and laughter to any that came your way was your Joy. A tireless giver and indefatigable helper! How do I ever get over the vacuum your departure has created? I hope I am as strong as you always praised me to be. This test is one I would never have adequately been prepared for; even with the best tutors available!

“Integrity was your watchword, truth was your ornament, love was your identity and forgiveness was your nature. Your faith in Jesus, your Magnificent God as you fondly call Him was such a wonder. You were the express and most profound exhibition of unwavering trust in God that my eyes have yet seen. No adversity or adversary, no matter how dreaded, was a threat to you. As you would always tell me in our waiting period: ‘God has done it already’. Your God was always more than enough to hand you conquest over them. A reality you savoured even until your last breath. What a soldier you were! I sincerely cannot have a better Role Model!”

For his daughter, Crystal, who was not allowed to see him at the hospital because he was in the ICT unit, she penned a letter before returning to school in Ilorin after being denied a visit to the hospital: “It’s been a long time since I saw you. I try not to cry but it hurts me that you aren’t there for me to tell you good night. I waited outside, hoping you would come home, but Mummy comes home alone. Daddy please I beg you, come home.”

Dumto, who was a deacon with the Living Faith Church, was concerned with serving God and served him to the best of his ability. Even though in the hospital, he was confident and looked forward to coming home to the embrace of his family. Apart from serving in one of the departments in the church, he wasted no time in carrying everyone along towards achieving the common goal for any group he was a member.

A friend and colleague of Dumto, Ahmed Yusuf, recalls him as a friend, a brother and a Colleague. I call him bouncing Dumto as he bounced with contentment and avoided trouble as much as he could. Also known as Deacon, the field general. He solved site problems to everyone’s satisfaction and derived joy in sending lots of mails in the middle of the night to avoid missing out on them in the day.

For Mickel, an adopted son, recollects the advice offered him by someone he saw as a father. He recalls that he would always counsel him to apologise “whether I’m right or wrong, that peace is better than winning; that being a Man takes more than just having a big manhood. You are my Godsend father and my mother’s love. What’s there not to pick from you. I might never be the man you are but I will try. I promise to do my best to be the good man you wanted me to be and I hope and pray we meet again on resurrection morning”.

His brother-in-law, Kingdom Samuel Ukaegbu penned a moving tribute: “Although we loved you deeply, Your Golden Heart stopped beating, Hardworking hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us. He only takes the best”.

Describing Dumto, Ukaegbu notes that Dumto was “all we could ask for in a son-in-law and a brother-in-law. It was truly a pleasure to be part of you. Now you have joined other saints in the bosom of the Lord. You touched so many lives with your kindness, caring, loving and peaceful nature. You will surely be missed”.

The child that was later christened as Dumto was born in Osogbo, Osun State capital, to the family of Mr. Bernard and Mrs Esther Chukwuemeka I Okafor on June 17, 1965. He completed his primary education at Udi Road Primary School Enugu. Thereafter he went to Federal Government College Kano for his secondary education and later bagged a B.Sc degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

After the completion of the one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, he worked in several organisations, including Mobil Producing Nigeria and Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) until his eventual death.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Sheila Dumto Chukwuemeka, and mother, Mrs Esther Chukwuemeka. Also left to mourn him are his children: Roland Emeka Chukwuemeka; Angel Adaku Chukwuemeka; Crystal Udo Chukwuemeka; Dumfe Asher Chukwuemeka; Ziora Alicia Chukwuemeka; Mikel Obiora Chukwuemeka (adopted son) and King Ike Chukwuemeka (adopted son). Engr Dumto is also survived by his siblings: Mr. Uche Chukwuemeka, Mrs Joy Nnadi and Sir Obi Chukwuemeka.

His remains would be interred on April 22, 2022, in Oko, Anambra state

Mr. Musa is a media practitioner based in Abuja