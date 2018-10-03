Dunamis celebrates Independence with orphans, patients, inmates

The Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Phase 4, Kubwa, Abuja celebrated the country’s 58th Independence anniversary with children at the Divine Wounds of Jesus Orphanage, Ark of Refuge Orphanage and Kubwa Divine Orphanage Home. The church also celebrated with patients at the General Hospital, King’s Care Hospital and Unity Clinic and Maternity all in Kubwa as well as with detainees in Police cells and inmates in the Kuje prison, Abuja. A press statement by the organization made available to Blueprint yesterday said the minister in charge of the church, Pastor Great Olusegun Ayodele and his wife, Mrs. Jane Ayodele, led members to share the joy of Nigeria’s Independence with the less privileged. It said the church donated Bibles, toiletries, bags of rice, cartons of indomie, baby milk, shoes, cloths, pampers among others to the needy. Pastor Ayodele admonished the beneficiaries and urged them to believe in Jesus Christ who is able to turnaround their condition and restore their destinies. He prayed for peace, unity and progress of the nation, declaring that Nigeria shall be great again. He also prayed for credible, acceptable, transparent, peaceful, free and fair general elections and the emergence of Godfearing leaders who will provide dividends of democracy to the citizenry in 2019. He said the church will continue to pray for the nation and support the less privileged in the society. The recipients expressed joy that the church remembered them on the occasion of the nation’s 58th Independence celebrations and promised to be better citizens.

