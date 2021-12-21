Duplication: NITDA merges 2 subsidiaries

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has announced the creation of a new subsidiary: Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI).

The new subsidiary followed the successful merger of two of its subsidiaries for lack of proper synergy and collaborations.

“The public may be pleased to know that NITDA, in its effort to implement the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) and to streamline its operation to serve stakeholders more efficiently, merged two (2) of its former Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), the Office for ICT Innovation and Entrepreneurship (OIIE) and the Office for Nigerian Content Development in ICT (ONC), to create a more robust and functional subsidiary.

“Both subsidiaries had a mandate to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the Nigerian digital ecosystem, as well as to create the necessary people resources and capacity.

“Many of their activities cross-pollinated, became redundant, and lacked the necessary cross-subsidiary collaboration. It also led to duplication of work, re-invention of the wheel and poor use of resources.

“As a result, the management of NITDA in its effort to streamline its activities promotes efficiency and effective use of resources decided on the establishment of a single body capable of directing the activities of both subsidiaries as one.

“NITDA shall continue to evaluate its previous plan, in order to refocus the Agency along the lines of the government policies, current state of the IT industry, future trends, current aspirations of the citizenry and the general intendment of government,” a statement signed by NITDA’s Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations Mrs Hadiza Umar said.

