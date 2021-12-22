Dust haze may disrupt flights in Northern Nigeria – Meteorological agency

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has warned airline operations that flights may be disrupted across the country as dust plume affects visibility of the Nigeria’s airspace.

According to the agency’s Central Forecast Office (CFO), the dust haze is expected to affect Yobe, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Zamfara and parts of Borno where horizontal visibilities should be around 1000m and below.

The agency said road users should exercise caution while driving along areas with poor visibility during this period.

“People with respiratory problems should take caution.

“Dust was raised over the dust source region (Faya Largeau in Chad Republic) during the morning hours of 21st December, 2021.

“This dust advected into Nigeria and reduced horizontal visibility in parts of the North from 500m to 2000m as at 22nd of December, 2021.

“Another dust plume has been raised on the 22nd of December, and should equally advection to the country.

“The raised dust should advect into the country as from 0600LT of 23rd December and will re-enforce the already existing dust in the atmosphere.

“Cases of thick to moderate dust haze is expected over the extreme north and parts of the central states,” it said.