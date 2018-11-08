Dutch company pledges to invest $400m in Kogi agric

A Company known as Dutch African Agricultural Projects based in Netherland has declared its readiness to invest the sum of $400m into various Afro allied products in Kogi state.

The Coordinator of the project, Mr. Bert DeJong said they were in Kogi state to invest the sum of $400, 000 in dairy ranch programme; milk production, onions, sesame seed, rice and others.

According to Mr. DeJong, sixty percent of the agricultural products produced by farmers in Nigeria waste out of lack of preservation adding that the effort will address wastage and shortages experienced

by most framers.

Receiving the Netherlands team led by Senator Smart Adeyemi yesterday in Government House, Lokoja, Governor Yahaya Bello said the team’s vision in the area of agricultural investment was in tandem with his administration’s agricultural revolution.

Governor Bello stressed that the project was a welcome development and that his administration will go all out to support the team to make the project a reality adding that Kogi state was safe for investments

of all sorts as insecurity was no longer an issue of concern in the state.

“My administration’s core value is in line with President Muhammudu Buhari’s agenda. He vows to revive agriculture and others, he is doing well and Kogi state government is following in that direction.

Governor Bello noted, that his government also key into President’s efforts in the area of job creation and the diversification of the economy saying, since the project could create thousands of indirect and direct job opportunities for the people of the state if supported, the government will be given its full

commitment.

Governor Bello who expressed delight on the team’s decision to site the first phase of their project in Kogi state added that the state was blessed with human and fertile arable land that could yield huge

returns for the investors.

In his remark, Senator Smart Adeyemi said the zeal and the determination of Governor Bello to transform the social economic development of Kogi state informed his decision to encourage the team to come and invest in Kogi state.

Senator Smart said the last economic summit held by the state government was an eye opener, which exposed the potentials of the state to the outside world. He stressed that the team was willing to kick start the first phase of the project in Kogi in few weeks.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.