DWOPA harps on empowering, rehabilitating survivors of GBV

An Abuja based nongovernmental organisation , Divine Women of Purpose Association (DWOPA), has unveiled plans to strategically tackle the challenges of Gender Based Violence survivors, through empowerment, rehabilitation and reintegration into the mainstream of the society.

This move is coming against the backdrop of the marking of the 2021 Day of the Girl-Child, and ahead of the Day Against Gender-Based Violence coming in November.

DWOPA’s founder, Dr. Ijeoma Chikezie, stated this Sunday during the organisation’s 7th year anniversary and public lecture with the theme:

‘Eradicating Gender Based Violence in Nigeria: hope for women and girls by the year 2030.’

She noted that as the NGO entered circle seven, it is ready to cruise with its 5-years strategic development plan, aimed at strengthening and increasing its impact.

Dr. Chikezie added that the NGO had within the period empowered and rehabilitated no fewer than two hundred women who are survivors of violence in the society.

She called for more concerted action by government, in tackling the increasing menace of GBV against the most vulnerable members of the society.