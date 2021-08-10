E- registration: 24 hrs after launch, PDP generates 10,000 members, targets 40 million Nigerians



The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) electronic registration, and Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, said with 24 hours of launching, 10, 000 Nigerians have registered as members of the party.

PDP launched its electronic registration platform, Monday in Abuja.

Obaseki disclosed this at the ongoing stakeholders meeting to resolve the party crisis, Tuesday, at Wadata Plaza Abuja.



He said, “Our target is to register 40 million Nigerians as members of PDP and once we achieve that we shall win every election landslide going forward and there will be no bases to cheat us as was done in the past.

“I want to reiterate that the process of e-registration is local, it is meant for us leaders at the ward level and at the local government level to own our party the PDP. Every leader must now show us their followers by registering their followers as members of the party, PDP.

“Once you have registered and have completed the process, your party card will be printed here at the party Secretariat and sent to the ward for distribution to members of the party.



“As at today, we are launching a pilot of the registration exercise using the following state as pilot – Adamawa state, Ekiti, Osun where we almost have 250,000 new voters registered mostly by our party in the ongoing CVR exercise. The whole idea is to make sure that the bulk of those new voters are members of our party and will work for our party in the upcoming election in Osun state.



“The other states are Taraba State, Anambra, Enugu and Edo State. We will run a pilot from today till Sunday this week and from Monday next week, we shall commence a full national rollout.”