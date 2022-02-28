E-registration, biometric data good for teachers’ development – Jema’a LG chair

The chairman Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state, Comrade Yunana Markus Barde, has described the planned electronic registration and biometric data capturing for all teachers across the state as well intentioned and helpful development.

Comrade Barde said this when he received a team of officials from the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) on a courtesy visit to his office recently.

He said it is only through such exercises that the government would obtain accurate data for effective planning and administration.

The chairman thanked the team for the visit and urged them to be sincere and diligent while carrying out their assignment.

Earlier, the leader of the team, Mrs Theresa Moses Alkali, explained that the exercise was meant to streamline the payroll with the staff list in the Primary Education Board in order to obtain the actual teachers’ strength, qualifications and salary bills.

Mrs Wakili added that the exercise when completed would enable the government to know and plan how to implement the backlog of teachers’ promotions as some, she said, had never enjoyed their promotions since employment.

She said Kafanchan zone comprised Jema’a, Sanga, Jaba, Kaura and Zangon Kataf local government areas and that the exercise would commence at the end of February, 2022 and end on the 24th March, 2022.