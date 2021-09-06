E-registration: Edo PDP inaugurates agents’ academy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state has said it would set up e-registration technical committee in each of the senatorial districts where fresh agents will receive adequate training throughout the party’s registration exercise.

This was just as the party said it is targeting “at least one million Edo people in the course of the membership registration” which is expected to commence soon.

Chairman of the state’s e-registration committee, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, who flagged off the exercise in Benin City Monday, said the registration is “either through self or field.”

Adjoto said, “we have also taken into cognisance the low technical penetration in most areas; hence the importance of the field registration.”

According to him, “we have put modality in place to ensure that the exercise is all-inclusive to various categories of party members and intending members”.

“And the growing concerns of having a comprehensive and enduring data base of our members has made the party initiate this e-registration exercise.”



