E-ticketing: We’ve found solution to NOUN students’ complaints – VC

Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Olufemi Peters, has said that the students of the institution will henceforth heave a sigh of relief as an e-ticketing platform designed to address their various complaints has been launched.

According to a statement by Director, Media and Publicity NOUN Ibrahim Sheme, Peters disclosed this during the formal launching of e-ticketing platform at the university’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

He said: “Part of our schedule is innovation and this is one innovation. I am happy that finally, today, we are resolving students’ complaints to challenges through a particular approach that will improve effectiveness and efficiency.”

According to him, e-ticketing is in tandem with the tenet of Open and Distance Learning, adding that it is “one of the kernels, one of the pillars of ODL, which is learner support services.”

Peters added that since students are not present “to lodge their complaints as is done in conventional universities where students could move to the departments to ask questions, we must make every effort to bridge the distance between them and the university.

“Therefore, the university must make every effort to bridge the distance between where they live and where we are. This is all the essence of what we are doing here today – bridging the gap, bridging the distance,” he said.

Speaking further, he said: “We cannot stop the complaints of students, but what we want to do is that if they have any complaint we resolve it as quickly as possible so that they can be rest assured that the people that you are not seeing, they’re taken care of.”

The VC, who expressed optimism and satisfaction on the ability of agents and supervisors to deliver based on their training, also promised to give them the necessary support through further training with a view to perfecting the e-ticketing platform.

He said: “I am happy the Registrar is there. You cannot be transferring people from this unit anyhow because they have gone through training and they are familiar with the processes already. It will not happen.

“What it means is that we are going to structure it in such away that certain position becomes professional position in this university.”

Earlier in her welcome address, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Technology, Innovation & Research (TIR), as well as the moderator of the training, Professor Monioluwa Olaniyi, described the e-ticketing system as a “landmark” and “very important,” adding that the system is designed to ensure students complaints are brought to zero level.

