€75bn GI agri-food, drinks protected by EU –Minister

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo has estimated that Agri-food and drink products which have names that are protected by the European Union (EU) as Geographical Indications represents a sales value of about €75billion.

The Minister further said currently over one fifth of the amount is generated by exports that originate outside of the European Union.

Adebayo who said this at the ongoing EU Nigeria Geographical Indication conference in Abuja, said it presents a huge opportunity for local exporters to improved their product reputation and the willingness of consumers to pay a premium for authentic products.

Adeniyi said Nigeria has a strategic ambition to position itself as a major supply chain partner to key off-takers nation.

He said many potential Nigerian GIs originate in rural areas that are challenged by extreme poverty and socio-economic issues.

He said studies have established that the sales value of products associated with GIs are on average, double that of similar products.

He said Geographical Indications provide opportunities for some of Nigeria’s most improvised areas to participate in the exportation of non-oil products earn fair compensation and drive much needed development.

Also, the Executive Director of African International Trade and Commerce Research and National Coordinator of the Nigerian Technical working group for GIs, Sand K. Mba explained that the concepts of GIs is technical with very few people with knowledgeable experience about GIs.

In his words “We are bringing in people from different works of life together to be able to conduct a process that Nigeria has a legal framework for GIs”.

“GIs brings development to our local community and also bring economic sustainability process to use. Also, GIs is a hope for the common man to be able to put their products in the global market,” he said.