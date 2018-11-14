Eagles land in Johannesburg Thursday

Ahead of Saturday AFCON cracker with South Africa in Johannesburg the Super Eagles of Nigeria will land in the former Apartheid nation on Thursday for the all important clash.

The team currently been camp in Asaba, Delta state will fly straight to Johannesburg on Thursday evening from Benin City airport aboard a Max Air chartered flight.

They will have a feel of the FNB Stadium Johannesburg on Friday, a day to the all important clash for the two sides.

The team is expected to return to the country immediately after match on Saturday.

The Super Eagles will also take on the Cranes of Uganda in a friendly game at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba next week Tuesday.

The Gernot Rohr’s team commenced preparations for the crucial game on Monday with seven players reporting for duty.

All the invited players are expected in camp latest on Wednesday with the team expected to hold two training sessions same day.

The Super Eagles are top of Group E standings in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers with nine points – one point ahead of South Africa, while Libya are on four points and Seychelles are already out of picking slot for next year AFCON in Cameroon.