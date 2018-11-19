Eagles resume training in Asaba on Monday

The Super Eagles will resume training on Monday after arriving from Johannesburg ,South Africa where the team secured 2019 AFCON ticket ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against the Cranes of Uganda in Asaba.

The Uganda game will kick off by 4pm inside the Stephen Keshi International Stadium in Asaba.

Tickets, whose costs range between 2,000 to 1,000 Naira, have already gone on sale.

Super Eagles opponents, Uganda have also qualified for the AFCON holding in Cameroon next year.

Eagles gaffer, Gernot Rohr will give opportunity to several players to have a feel of the game.

That would include Villarreal youngster Samuel Chukwueze, who made the match day squad against South Africa but he is still waiting to make his full international debut.

Balogun to miss Cranes friendly

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun will play no part in this evening international friendly match against the Cranes of Uganda

Balogun who featured for Nigeria in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nation qualifying match picked up a slight knock in the encounter, and has been excused from the friendly game, an official of the team has confirmed

The Brighton and Hove Albion defender is expected to fly back to his base in England direct from Johannesburg in England for further checkups.

“After picking up a slight knock in yesterday’s game, Leon Balogun has been excused from Tuesday’s friendly against the Cranes of Uganda,” a team official confirmed to Completesportnigeria.com.

“He’ll head straight to England from South Africa.”

Balogun who played four of the Super Eagles five 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier qualifiers so far also expressed his delight at helping Nigeria qualify for the 2019 AaFCON in Cameroon.

“We made it – AFCON 2019! SA really tried, but we’re The Supereagles I’m really happy & proud to be part of this team, that brings joy to so many Nigerians by “just chasing a ball,” Balogun tweeted on his Twitter handle.



“Not just back home but all over the world! Thanks for the amazing support, love always.”

The Super Eagles and the entire Nigerian delegation to South Africa are already in Asaba, Delta State ahead of the friendly game against Uganda.

