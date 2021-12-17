Early morning fire claims 3 Siblings in Otukpo

Residents of Jesus College in Otukpo, Benue state, were Friday thrown into mourning following an early morning inferno which claimed the lives of three siblings.

The accident which occurred at a two bedroom Jesus College quarters home of the father of the victims Mr Ochoche Ode, started around 1am.

No one could, at the time of filing this report, ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak.

Father of the victims, Mr Ode, who narrated the incident to journalists said the fire was noticed by the wife’s little sister who perceived the smell of something burning while the three kids were asleep.

Ode who is a teaching staff of Jesus College said he was in the other room of the house with his wife when they were alerted of the fire outbreak.

“I was alerted by my wife’s little sister about the fire outbreak, but just as I was about going to find out what was going on, the fire surged covering the whole room where the kids were sleeping.

“I attempted to force myself into the room to rescue the children, but the fire was too much and my face got badly burnt,” he noted.

The sobbing father said all attempts by neighbours to quell the fire failed and all the three children were burnt to death.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Zonal headquarters of the Federal Fire Service in Makurdi, Umegba Jessey, said they were informed of the incident, but they could not handle the situation due to break down of their fire fighting appliances.

“Our fire appliances in Otukpo have broken down and we could not move from Makurdi to Otukpo for the incident,” he noted.

Related

No tags for this post.