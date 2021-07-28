Early politicking: Resign or get sacked, Diri tells appointees

The Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, has cautioned his appointees against early politicking ahead of the 2023 elections.

He said he would not hesitate to sack any of them found wanting.

Speaking before commencement of the weekly state Executive Council meeting in Government House Wednesday, Governor Diri, frowned at the activities of some of his appointees, which he said were hitting up the polity ahead of the 2023 elections. He said it was too early for open politicking.

A statement by his chief press secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying that despite people having the right to aspire to any political office, the time was not ripe for politicking.

Governor Diri reminded his appointees that the administration lost considerable time last year due to COVID-19 and needless litigations, adding that it was in a hurry to deliver on its campaign promises and cannot afford to waste time politicking.

He wondered why appointees would be involved in open politicking when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had not even released a timetable for elections.

The state helmsman urged members of his cabinet interested in open politicking at this time, especially those from Bayelsa West Senatorial District, to resign or be ready to be sacked.

He said: “I find it very difficult to believe that appointees in this government have already started open politicking.

“Yes, it is the constitutional right of anybody to contest but even the Bible tells us that there is time for everything. At this time, we are trying to stamp our feet to meet up our campaign promises to our people.”

