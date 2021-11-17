Earned allowances: 24 hrs after ASUU’s strike notice, NASU threatens same

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU), has threatened to resume its suspended strike following biasness of federal government towards non teaching staff in the universities on the payment of earned allowances.

National President of NASU, Comrade Makolo Hassan, who dropped the hint at the end of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) in Abuja Tuesday, stated that the instability in the education section and the incessant industrial crisis in Nigeria as a result of government’s insincerity to collective bargaining.

“It is hard for an employee to feel motivated in the workplace if he or she feels that he or she is being treated unfairly. The unending crisis associated with the unjustified sharing formula of the earned allowance in the Universities and Inter-University Centres calls to question the sincerity of this Government toward the fight against corruption.

“It is clear to us that government officials do not give premium to issues of equity, fairness, natural justice and good conscience. Close to five years, the Non_Teaching Staff Unions in the Universities and Inter-University Centres have fought relentlessly over the disproportionate sharing formula of 80/20% and 75/25% to the Academic and Non-Teaching Staff in our universities.

“Government officials have not hidden their bias towards academic staff against the Non-Teaching staff of Universities and Inter-University Centres in the payment of earned allowances. The sharing of the previous releases for the earned allowance will give you an idea of what is going on.

“We are therefore using this medium to call on the president to intervene and stop the continuous sowing of seed of inequity and distrust in the system by officials of his government. We are aware of plans to share the next round of the earned allowance in the same manner it was done previously.

“We are making it clear that, if the federal government decides as usual to ignore this appeal, then government would have forced us into resuming our suspended strike on this matter.”