Earth tremor: Ban ‘ll soon be lifted, FG assures quarry coys

The Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Hon.m Abubakar Bawa Bwari, has assured the Quarry Owners Association of Nigeria, Federal Capital Territory Chapter that government is looking into lifting embargo placed on blasting activities by quarry companies in Mpape and its environs.

The minister of state said this when members of the association paid him a courtesy visit at the Ministry’s Headquarters, Abuja, adding that the ban has obviously affected their operations and market demand in the country.

He explained that the sanction was not a deliberate act to frustrate their activities but a positive move by the government to ascertain the root cause of earth tremor experienced in some areas of Abuja in order to secure lives, property and the environment.

The minister explained that the incident led to the set up of Committee of Enquiry by the Federal Executive Council.

While commending the immense contributions of the group in creating jobs and generating revenue to the Ministry the minister regretted that the restriction has dwindled income of the Ministry.

However, he urged them to submit their solutions to the problem, which will be presented as part of Ministry’s report to the committee as a proof of their efforts to resolve the matter.

According to him, the Ministry is awaiting the committee’s report to enable it obtain clearance for blasting activities to resume, adding that studies so far carried out showed the occurrence was not caused by quarry activities.

The expected report, he revealed, contains stringent measures to ensure their safety operations and protection of the environment.

He further assured that buffer zone will be created for the group to ensure safety of the environment, increased royalties and taxation.

In the same vein, Permanent Secretary MMSD, Barrister Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, noted that the Ministry looks forward to their resuming work as the sanction placed on them has affected its royalties from quarry activities.

She noted that the tremor in Abuja is a safety issue and that the step taken by the government is to ensure security and welfare of residents.

In his address, Managing-Director, ZEBERCED LTD, Adi Aydin Kurt, noted that the main crux of their discourse with the Ministry is on total suspension of blasting activities slammed on quarry companies in Mpape and its environs because of earth tremor concerns.

He noted that as major stakeholders they are equally apprehensive by the issue and, thus, set up a technical committee, which has proffered suggestions to enable the Ministry and Association achieve a common goal.

The strategies tendered are: the reduction of drilling from 25 – 30m to 2 – 3m depth; use of less explosive materials; blasting to be done one after the other and should be regulated at twice a week in Mpape and its environs; creation of buffer zones for quarry operations; drawing and implementation of approval plans from the Ministry by the Mines Office Abuja, and use of bulk emulsion device that guarantee silent blasting.

He, therefore, appealed for the relaxation of total suspension of blasting activities by quarry companies, as the attendant backlash cannot be overemphasized.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.