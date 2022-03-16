Ease of doing business: Osinbajo tasks ministries, agencies on NAP 7.0  implementation





The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has urged Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure the successful implementation of reforms under the 7th National Action Plan (NAP 7.0) of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

Osinbajo spoke at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, when he received the progress report of the Council after the ongoing NAP 7.0 reached mid-way point (30 days) in its 60-day cycle.

Recall that the National Action Plan was introduced for the first time in February 2017 and has since become a signature homegrown 60-day accelerator and reform tool designed by PEBEC to coordinate the effective delivery of priority reforms of select ministries, departments and agencies annually.

Osinbajo, who thanked PEBEC team led by the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business and Council Secretary, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, for their hard work and commitment towards ensuring the implementation of the reforms, noted that the mid-term report is very detailed to the specific issues that needed to be addressed,

He urged for urgency in addressing the issues, noting that “the need for escalations are also quite clear as well.

“This is why we must have these reforms. It is also important that all the procedure reforms can be put in place. At meetings like this, issues that should be resolved are escalated for onward resolutions; and those things that need to be done have to be done,” he said.

Also, the Vice President had at the PEBEC 5th anniversary event in December 2021, stated that a more aggressive accountability audit of various Federal Government agencies will be undertaken so as to identify and remove bureaucratic bottlenecks.

This, he noted, will further encourage more local and foreign investments, create more jobs and opportunities for Nigerians.

In her presentation to the Council, which is chaired by the vice president, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, stated that there are 58 reforms for implementation under NAP 7.0 which will run from 7th February to 7th April 2022.

She added that as at March 8 – day 30 of the Plan – the reforms implemented stood at 26%.

The indicators for NAP 7.0 are focused on five broad areas for reforms, namely: agro-export, airport, automation, regulatory and Executive Order 1 (EO1)/ReportGov.NG reforms.While agro-export, airport and automation have 30, 11 and four reforms respectively; regulatory and EO1/ReportGov.NG have 10 and two reforms respectively.

Providing context to the performance of NAP in previous years, Oduwole noted that NAP 60 – the first in 2017, started at about 70% and finished at 84%.

“So, we really need to drill down on those escalations and to hold agencies accountable and to encourage them to push more to deliver these reforms for Nigerians,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council at its second meeting, reaffirmed commitment to making business in Nigeria work.

“We’re at a very critical stage, we’re losing money and there is the need to create an environment that allows business to be held”, Osinbajo said.

The meeting, which was held at the State House, Abuja, had the Minister of Power, works and housing, representatives of the National Assembly, representatives of the MDAs and the private sector in attendance.

The meeting gave an opportunity to give the mid-term report card for the 7th National Action Plan (NAP 7.0) to the Council and to ask its intervention in speeding up the NAP 7.0 reforms.

The reforms had a 22 percent completion rate as of day 30 of the NAP 7.0NAP 7.0 is the 7th in the series of a 60-day accelerator designed to coordinate the effective delivery of priority reforms of select MDAs annually expected to drive MDAs to deliver key reforms under 5 categories: 1) trade/port reforms, 2) automation reforms, 3) regulatory reforms, 4) legislative/judiciary reforms and 5) Executive Order 001/Reportgov.ng tracking and compliance.

The discussions were escalations brought forward by PEBEC secretariat team led by the Special Adviser to the President on the Ease of Doing Business, Dr Jumoke Oduwole.