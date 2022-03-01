Ease of doing business: SON, four other agencies top as PEBPEC releases 2020/2021 report





The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has released its 2020/2021 Business Made Easy Report and the 2021 Executive Order 1 compliance report and named Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and four other agencies as top performers.

The other four government agencies named as top performers in compliance with the Executive Order 01 for the period between January 2021 and June 2021, are Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority, Nigerian Export-Import Bank, Nigeria Content Development Management Board, and the National Pension Commission.

For clarity, the EO1 report presents an analysis of the monthly reports submitted by the ministries departments, parastatals and agencies.

The MDAs’overall EO1 performance score combines scores on the Efficiency and Transparency measures at a ratio of 70% and 30% respectively, efficiency score is measured by MDA compliance to service delivery timelines, as well as compliance to the Default Approval and One Government directives of the EO1.

The Special Adviser to the President on the Ease of Doing Business and Secretary, PEBPEC, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Tuesday, said transparency was measured based on the existence of a website, an interactive online service portal, detailed content of services, timelines, costs, requirements, customer service contact details.

“Besides the aforementioned measures, the report, for the first time, introduces an additional new set of metrics, which took effect in January 2021, in a bid to deepen the scope and depth of the compliance metrics. The new metrics includes a stronger emphasis on functional social media channels for communication, as well as the incorporation of the Website Assessment Ranking of the Bureau for Public Service reforms and the Ethics and Integrity Scale of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC),” she said.

Oduwole continued: “Prior to the introduction of refreshed assessment metric, between January 2020 to December 2020, under the old assessment scale, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (5th, 64.59%), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (4th, 69.96%), Nigeria Content Development Management Board (3rd, 70.58%), Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (2nd, 71.24%) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (1st) emerged top five performers.

“However, the report shows that all agencies fell short of the timeline for resolution as the average overall performance score for all MDAs for the period 2021 was 33.58%, reflecting a drop in the overall compliance compared to their performance in 2020. In the same vein, MDA compliance to the 72-hr timeline mandated by the Federal Executive Council for complaint resolution on the ReportGov.NG platform leaves a lot of room for improvement”.

According to her, the newly published report was in line with its commitment to measure continuously the compliance to the Executive Order (EO1) on the Promotion of Transparency and Efficiency in the Business Environment and to periodically capture the footprints of the PEBEC reform agenda.

“The Business Made Easy Report records the reform journey from January 2020 to June 2021, a particularly challenging period for the business environment due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. This reflected in the suboptimal performance recorded for the 5th and 6th National Action Plans at 44% and 43% respectively. Notwithstanding the challenges, the Nigerian business environment recorded some progress, particularly with the signing into law of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA)2020 on August 7, 2020, which has been adjudged as Nigeria’s most significant business legislation in three decades,” she said.

However, she said the result establishes the need to intensify EO1 compliance across all MDAs towards making Nigeria a progressively easier place to do business.

“As the PEBEC moves to consolidate the business climate reforms of the past six years, a renewed emphasis will be placed on improving the technology maturity level of MDAs for improved service delivery to all Nigerians. Furthermore, the ReportGov.NG platform will be strengthened with the enlisting of all PEBEC priority MDAs and wider communication of the platform to drive up feedback from the private sector,” she said.