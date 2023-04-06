Easter: Adeleke provides free train ride for Osun indigenes in Lagos 

The Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the provision of free train rides for indigenes of the state willing to travel from Lagos and other parts of the Southwest to celebrate the Easter festival with their families in Osun.

The free train was started by former Governor Rauf Aregbesola and it was sustained by the administration of Adegboyega Oyetola.

A release by the spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed, said the train will now be Imole free train service.

It stated that the train will depart the Iddo-Terminus in Lagos, Thursday, April 6, 2023, by 10 am with stop-overs at designated train stations in Ogun and Oyo states to pick up passengers, and it is expected to arrive at the Nelson Mandela Park Train Station at Osogbo by 6pm.

It further stated that the return trip from Osogbo to Lagos will be Monday, 10th April by 10 am.

